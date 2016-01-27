EN
    09:57, 27 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Nine KazTransOil employees injured in road accident in Pavlodar region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nine KazTransOil employees were injured in a road traffic accident on Omsk-Pavlodar highway, Kazinform learnt from KTO press service.

    The accident occurred on January 26 at 08:43 a.m. A bus belonging to the Pavlodar Oil Pipeline Management Office of the JSC KazTransOil Eastern Branch was moving to Pavlodar on Omsk-Pavlodar highway when it collided with KAMAZ.

    12 people were inside the bus. All of them are employees of the Eastern Branch of JSC KazTransOil. All 11 passengers and a driver of the bus were taken to a local hospital. Nine people got various traumas. No deaths were reported.

    Investigation is underway.

