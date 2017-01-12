EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:30, 12 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Nine thousand paid parking spaces to be created in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the end of 2017 it is planned to create about 9,000 paid parking spaces in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "In the historical part of the city: on Bogenbai Batyr, Saryarka and Republic avenues and the city's embankment. In the new administrative district, Turan, Syganak, Mangilik el and Sarayshyk avenues" said Director of Transportation of Astana LRT Rustam Khalilov.

    The first phase of the project has already been implemented. And parking lots near the city's train station became paid. More than thousand paid parking spaces will be created at the new railway station's parking lot.

    To the date, construction of the new railway station is almost complete. It is scheduled to open in May.

    null  

     

    Tags:
    Astana Transport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!