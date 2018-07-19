Nine-year-old Kazakh chess player wins Asian Championships

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Nine-year-old Zarina Nurgaliyeva from Atyrau became the Asian chess champion, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional sports department, Kalutara, Sri Lanka, hosted July 8-15 the 14th Asian Schools Chess Championship 2018 Under 11 Open with the participation of 400 young chess players from 16 countries. Kazakhstani schoolchildren won 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medals. Zarina Nurgaliyeva became the winner of gold medals in rapid and blitz. Another schoolchild from Atyrau Ayan Abdullayev claimed bronze in the team event.



Yesterday the winners were congratulated by their relatives and employees of the regional sports department at the railway station in Atyrau.

Despite the fact that it was the first international tournament for Zarina, our compatriot turned out to be the best in the championship.