Ninety One boy band meets with fans in Seoul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boy band Ninety One is rapidly gaining popularity outside Kazakhstan. On January 10, they met with their fans in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Kazinform reports.

The meeting was aired live on social media.

The video of the meeting with fans, many of whom are members of Eaglez, Ninety One's fan group, has already gone viral on Instagram.

Рақмет, Seoul! Спасибо, Seoul! Thank you, Seoul! #ninetyone #eaglez #juzent #juzentertainment #toqsanbir #seoul #korea #fanmeeting #91 Публикация от NINETY ONE official page• (@91ninetyone.kz) Янв 10, 2018 at 10:19 PST

On YouTube, there are also some videos of the meeting.





The members of the boy band A.Z. (Azamat Zenkayev), ALEM (Batyrkhan Malikov), ACE (Azamat Ashmakyn), ZAQ (Dulat Mukhametkaliyev), and BALA (Daniyar Kulumshin) talked live with fans in Kazakh, English, and Russian, answering their questions and presenting the most active fans with the new album with their autographs.



Within two years, the boys have become popular and there are now numerous fans abroad - in Brazil, the U.S., Canada, Turkey, Germany, Austria, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, China, Malaysia, South Korea, and other countries. It is worth noting that Ninety One's song Mooz topped the Turkish Music Box chart in November last year.