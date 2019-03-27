Ninety One stuns Korean TV show

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Ninety One, a well-known Kazakh K-pop band, has won I Can See Your Voice television music show aired on Mnet TV Channel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh boy band has successfully passed on the casting and turned out to be among the six participants of the TV series.



"The jury was to guess whether Ninety One was a famous band in Central Asia or ordinary exchange students who came to Seoul. Ninety One vocalists reached the final, where they had to sing ‘Yes I Am,' one of Mamamoo's hit songs, so that to open the veil of secrecy. The vocal abilities of ALEM (Batyrkhan Malikov), ACE (Azamat Ashmakyn) and BALA (Daniyar Kulumshin) astonished not only the jury but also such celebrities as Kim Jong-kook, Leeteuk (Super Junior), and Yoo Se-yoon. The reason for their delight, in addition to the perfect performance, was the purest Korean pronunciation," Yerbolat Bedelkhan, the band producer, told Kazinform correspondent.







At the end of the show, Ninety One performed their debut song "Aiyptama," which was shown as an exclusive single on the Korean TV channel the day after the program broadcast.