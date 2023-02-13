EN
    Ninth-grade student attacks with axe at school

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A ninth-grade student reportedly attacked and wounded three students at school #4 in the city of Petropavlovsk with an axe and a knife, Kazinform reports.

    The accident occurred at 08:00 am. The two students were rushed to the hospital with head and forearm stab wounds. The third was provided primary care on the spot.

    The underage suspect was detained. According to preliminary data, he is registered at psychiatric institutions.

    The investigation team works at the school.


