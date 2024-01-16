NIORDC: 115 mln liters of gasoline consumed in Iran per day

CEO of National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) says that some 115 million liters of gasoline is consumed in Iran every day, IRNA reports.

Jalil Salari said on Tuesday that heavy vehicles are responsible for consumption of 63 million liters of diesel per day in Iran while another 70 million liters of diesel is consumed in the country's power plants,.

Salari added that about 60 million liters of Mazut are produced in Iran every day, adding that the capacity for oil processing in the country's refineries had reached 2.2 million barrels per day.

He said, however, that the NIORDC is trying to reduce Mazut production in the refineries to a third of the current production level as part of a joint project with several universities in Iran.