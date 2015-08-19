NIS academic program to be launched in 30 Kazakhstani schools

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 30 schools of Kazakhstan are going to work under the academic program of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools, Chairperson of the Board of JSC Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools Kulyash Shamshidinova said today at the annual conference of the NIC teachers in Astana.

"In the last two years we have done huge work on implementation of the NIS academic program into the country's education system. We have developed primary education standards, 17 academic programs, 12 curriculums and 20 methodological recommendations on the criterion-based evaluation. In the new academic year the Ministry of Education and Science will start the project on implementation of our academic program in 30 pilot schools," K. Shamshidinova said. "The pilot schools were selected as per various indicators. We have already submitted the adapted academic programs for primary and secondary schools to the Ministry of Education", she noted. "556 teachers, 84 principals and deputy principals of pilot schools have passed short-term courses for this purpose. 535 teachers were taught the technology of the criterion-based evaluation. Besides, 184 specialists passed training on monitoring and testing the updated content of the academic program," K.Shamshidinova added.