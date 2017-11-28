NIS best practices to be applied at schools across S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev met with Chairperson of the Autonomous Education Organization "Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools" Kulyash Shamshidinova and heads of the regional educational institutions in Shymkent on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

The goal of the meeting is to disseminate NIS best practices among other educational institutions and enhance quality of innovative education in the region.



At the meeting, governor Tuimebayev noted that national system of education is moving in the new direction.



"President Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that we are moving to the postindustrial world that is governed by ‘education-science-innovations' principle. It is crucial to switch over to a brand new level of education. Our ultimate goal is to shape up a well-educated, smart generation of patriots that is ready to develop our country in the future," Mr. Tuimebayev told participants of the meeting.



It is worth reminding that 17,000 teachers did career development courses in South Kazakhstan region this year. Over 2,500 teachers are expected to attend the English language courses in 2018.







Ms Shamshidinova, in turn, talked about the new system of education and why it is important to introduce the new method of teaching at schools across Kazakhstan.



To wrap up the meeting the sides signed the memorandum of cooperation for 2017-2019. As per the memorandum, teachers of local schools will study NIS best practices in the future.



