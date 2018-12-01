NIS schools give chance to every talented child - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his congratulations to AEO "Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools" on its 10th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

"Today we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools and it is high time to recollect how it all began. It was very important for us to make sure that every talented child in our country had an opportunity to study at the level of the world's best standards," said Nursultan Nazarbayev addressing the participants of the teachers and students' forum "Uly dala muragerleri" dated to the NIS' anniversary.



The Head of State added that the NIS schools were created on the basis of the world's best practices of secondary education.



The Kazakh President noted that NIS students helped Kazakhstan enter the world's top 10 countries in terms of maths literacy and they are on par with their peers from Singapore and Japan and surpass students from Canada, Finland and the U.S.



According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, students from all regions of the country, including over 3,000 children from multi-child families and 2,500 children from rural areas, attend NIS schools.



In conclusion, the Head of State congratulated the staff and students of the NIS schools on the anniversary and wished them health and happiness.