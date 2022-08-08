EN
    17:24, 08 August 2022 | GMT +6

    NIS student earns bronze at IEO-2022 in Shanghai

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics based in Nur-Sultan Erasyl Kabylkassymov won bronze at the International Economics Olympiad 2022 held virtually in Shanghai, China, Kazinform has learned from the NIS’ press service.

    The annual event featured some 200 students from 41 countries of the world.

    Erasyl represented NIS at the AIFC Republican Finance and Economics Olympiad hauling gold in 2021 and 2022 and collecting silver in 2020.

    This year was the third time Erasyl competed in the IEO and it proved to be lucky for him as he clinched bronze.

    After winning bronze, Erasyl said it was wonderful to see so many intelligent peers from all corners of the world and gain such invaluable experience. He also praised the high level of organization of the jubilee IEO.



    Photo: nis.edu.kz



