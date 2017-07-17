EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:09, 17 July 2017 | GMT +6

    NIS student hauls gold at International Chemistry Olympiad in Thailand

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics in Taldykorgan Anton Morgunov won the 49th International Chemistry Olympiad in Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the NIS schools.

    Last year Grade 12 student Morgunov claimed silver at the 48th International Chemistry Olympiad in Georgia. He also won numerous republican and international chemistry Olympiads.



    This April, he was pronounced the winner of the 51st International Mendeleyev Chemistry Olympiad in Astana and obtained an educational grant to pursue studies at the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

    The 48th International Chemistry Olympiad in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand brought together young chemists from 76 countries of the world. Team Kazakhstan consisting of 4 students collected 1 gold and 3 bronze medals.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!