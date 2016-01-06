Nishikori beats Kazakh tennis player to reach Brisbane International quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kei Nishikori has breezed into the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International in Australia by eliminating Kazakh tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin, Sports.kz reports.

№2 seed Nishikori needed 1h 29 min to topple Kukushkin in two sets 6-3, 6-4. It is worth mentioning that the Kazakh athlete had a 2-0 first set advantage, but was unable to hold the lead.

Nishikori took their head-to-head matchups to 4:0. In the quarterfinals he is set to face the winner of Bernard Tomic vs. Radek Stepanek second-round match.