Nissan confirms closure of Barcelona plant as revenues slump

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japanese carmaker Nissan on Thursday confirmed that it is closing its manufacturing plant in Barcelona, calling it a «difficult» decision following the economic woes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida announced the closure while releasing the financial results of the company for the fiscal year 2019-20 - that ended in March - which showed that the company had slipped into a loss for the first time in 11 years.

Source: EFE