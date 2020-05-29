EN
Trends:
    17:55, 29 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Nissan confirms closure of Barcelona plant as revenues slump

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japanese carmaker Nissan on Thursday confirmed that it is closing its manufacturing plant in Barcelona, calling it a «difficult» decision following the economic woes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida announced the closure while releasing the financial results of the company for the fiscal year 2019-20 - that ended in March - which showed that the company had slipped into a loss for the first time in 11 years.

    Source: EFE


