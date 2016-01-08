Nissan, Renault to launch over 10 self-driving car models by 2020

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The alliance of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault S.A. will launch more than 10 kinds of vehicles with self-driving technology over the next four years, it said Friday.

The association of the Japanese and French automakers envisions introducing the technology not only to luxury cars, but mass-market ones to be sold in the United States, Europe, China and Japan.

The group plans to launch cars with technology that enable them to operate autonomously in single lanes on expressways within this year.

In 2018, it expects to launch vehicles that can change lanes on expressways, and aims to sell models with the capability to navigate city intersections and heavy urban traffic without drivers by 2020.

Source: Kyodo