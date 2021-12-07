No areas of Kazakhstan in coronavirus ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of December 7, no areas of Kazakhstan are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Nur-Sultan city as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «green zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 545 cases of and 1,165 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.