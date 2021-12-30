No areas of Kazakhstan in 'red zone' for coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of December 28, no areas of Kazakhstan are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the map, Nur-Sultan city and North Kazakhstan region are in the «yellow zone».

Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

Notably, the country has added 440 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 640 more people have defeated the disease in the country.