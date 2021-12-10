No areas of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of December 10, no areas of Kazakhstan are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

As of December 10, there are no Kazakh areas in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Nur-Sultan city, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 648 cases of and 922 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.