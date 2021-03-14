EN
    13:38, 14 March 2021 | GMT +6

    No arrivals tested positive for COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 24 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from Germany, Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on March 13, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

    401 out of 3,425 air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan without PCR tests. They were taken to the quarantine centres to undergo COVID-19 tests.

    Notably, 273 Kazakhstanis arrived on March 12 without PCR test results were tested negative for coronavirus.


    Kazakhstan Transport Coronavirus
