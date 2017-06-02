No bomb found in Almaty HCSB bank

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Police has confirmed that there are no explosives found in the buildings of "House Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" JSC, Kazinform reports.

According to the police, this afternoon the desk officer in charge of 102 hotline received a call that a bomb had been planted in a HCSB building. The information was never confirmed.

"We checked over the third building of "House Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" JSC and did not find the explosive device. We initiated a criminal case with regard to this offense. We are looking for the threat actor", Department of Internal Affairs press secretary Saltanat Azirbek said.

Recall that, on 2nd June 2017, Almaty Internal Affairs Department received information about a bomb allegedly planted in the Municipal Architecture building and HCSB JSC at Ablaikhan and Kazybek Bi streets intersection. The police evacuated the employees from the building.