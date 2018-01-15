No contradictions between Kazakhstan and U.S. - expert on Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy editor-in-chief of the Tsentr Azii (Center of Asia) magazine, Yevgeny Pastukhov commented on the forthcoming visit of Kazakh President to the United States, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking about the bilateral relations between the two countries, the expert said that this visit is unlikely to lead to radical changes in this regard. According to him, Kazakhstan and the U.S. enjoy a fairly stable partnership with no contradictions.

In terms of geopolitics, in Mr. Pastukhov's opinion, the focus may be put on Washington's policy in Central Asia, where Kazakhstan plays a significant role, as well as the States' position on the role of Russia and China in the region.

Speaking about geopolitics, the expert, in particular, dwelled upon the Afghan problem, stressing that Astana is calling for military and political stabilization in Afghanistan. According to him, as the President of the UN Security Council, Kazakhstan hopes that the international community would pay closer attention to the Afghan issue, as a deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan would inevitably increase pressure on the regional security as a whole. Yevgeny Pastukhov stressed that Afghan problem is one of the topical for the U.S. as well and that in this regard Kazakhstan is working in unison with Washington.