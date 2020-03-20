No coronavirus-related deaths reported in Kazakhstan – Healthcare Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM No coronavirus-related fatal cases have been reported in Kazakhstan for now, Kazinform quotes Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Healthcare Dias Akhmetsharip as saying.

«Five new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan. Two of them were reported in Karaganda; these are the passengers of 0324 Minsk-Karaganda flights,» Dias Akhmetsharip said.

Three cases were reported in Almaty – two women born 1982 and 1979 who arrived from Berlin and a man, born 1997, who came from France. Their condition is estimated is satisfactory.

«The total number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 49 across the country: 2 – in Karaganda, 22 – in Almaty and 25 – in Nur-Sultan. No deaths have been reported,» he added.