EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:10, 20 February 2020 | GMT +6

    No coronavirus revealed in Kazakhstan, Minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov briefed on the country’s coronavirus situation.

    488,000 people who arrived in Kazakhstan have been tested at large. Some of them suspect of coronavirus and acute respiratory infections were hospitalized. Almost all of them were discharged. 15 remain at hospital. No one was tested positive.

    Besides, more than 24,000 arrived in Kazakhstan from China at large. As of today 789 of them who arrived during the past 14 days and contact persons are being monitored.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Pneumonia in China Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!