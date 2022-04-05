EN
    17:10, 05 April 2022 | GMT +6

    No COVID-19 cases detected in Akmola region for the first time

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Head of the healthcare department of Akmola region Nariman Syzdykov addressed the public, Kazinform reports.

    He noted that April 5, 2022 is a special day as the region recorded no COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic outbreak. There are neither patients, outpatients nor asymptomatic cases in the region as of today. The region fully conquered COVID-19.

    He also expressed gratitude to health workers, doctors, nurses of the region, all those who worked in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.



