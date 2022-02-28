EN
    16:43, 28 February 2022 | GMT +6

    No COVID-19 cases detected in Atyrau rgn

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM No freshCOVID-19 cases were detected in Atyrau region over the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    No COVID-19 cases were detected in Atyrau region over the past 24 hours, while 28 people recovered.

    As of now 273 coronavirus patients are treated for COVID-19 at home, 27 are staying in the modular hospital, 4 in the district infectious diseases hospitals.

    The region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’, the regional healthcare department’s press service reports.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus
