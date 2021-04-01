No COVID-19 cases in air arrivals reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 42 international flights from the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, South Korea, Germany, Georgia, Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on March 31, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee, out of 5,164 air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan on March 31, 2021, 5,135 had PCR tests with a negative result and 29 did not pass a test for COVID-19.

19 flights with 2,504 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Almaty city – 2,487 passengers with PCR tests and 17 without PCR tests.

Six flights carrying 568 passengers landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city – 557 passengers with PCR tests and 11 without PCR tests

12 flights with 1,352 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Shymkent city – all passengers had PCR tests.

Two flights with 292 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Aktau city – all with PCR tests.

One flight with 240 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Aktobe city - all with PCR tests.

One flight carrying 70 passengers landed at the airport in Uralsk city – no passenger without PCR tests.

One flight with 138 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Atyrau city – one without a PCR test.

Those arrived without the COVID-19 PCR test have been tested and placed in the quarantine facilities.

The tests of 15 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on March 30, 2021 returned a negative result. A Tajik national arrived on Dushanbe-Almaty flight without a COVID-19 PCR test was deported at the airport of Almaty city on March 31, 2021.