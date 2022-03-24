EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:40, 24 March 2022 | GMT +6

    No COVID-19 cases recorded in Kostanay region

    None
    None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM No COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kostanay region last day, the regional information headquarters reports.

    As of March 22, this year no coronavirus cases were reported in Kostanay region. since April 3, 2020 up to March 22, 2022 there were registered 53,507 coronavirus cases. 53,247 people beat COVID-19.

    Since February 1, 2021 some 358,970 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 345,178 received both.

    As earlier reported, there was only on coronavirus case in the region. The number of vaccinated and revaccinated has grown.


    Tags:
    Kostanay region COVID-19 Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!