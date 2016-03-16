No damages or casualties reported after 5-magnitude earthquake rocked E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan regional emergencies authorities did not receive any information about damages or casualties after the earthquake which rocked the region today early morning.

“Everything is ok. No damages or casualties were reported,’ the press service of the emergencies department told Kazinform.

Recall that an earthquake measuring 5.0 on the MPV scale has hit the territory of eastern Kazakhstan this morning. The epicenter of the quake was registered 569 kilometers of Almaty city. It was recorded at 3:32 a.m. Almaty time.

It had a depth of 10 kilometers. Tremors were felt in the town of Ayagoz.