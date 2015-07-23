EN
    09:24, 23 July 2015 | GMT +6

    No danger of recurrent mudslide in Almaty, head of Domestic Policy dept (PHOTO)

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - "There is no danger of recurrent mudslide in Nauryzbai district of Almaty region. The situation is stable. There are no victims", this has been informed by Sanjar Bpkayev, head of Almaty Domestic Policy Department on his Facebook account.

    "I am on the site of the flooding. The situation is stable. Zhandossova-Yassaui streets, "Druzhba" and "Akzhar" villages are in the flood zone. Please do not spread panic," wrote S.Bokayev. According to him, there is no danger of recurrent mudslide in Nauryzbai district. The dam is operational. He also noted that the information about the dam's breakage is not true.

    Almaty region Almaty Incidents
