No direct talks between Syrian government, opposition expected in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Direct talks between representatives of the Syrian government and opposition are not expected in Astana, a source told Kazinform correspondent during the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement on Monday.

"The Kazakh side thanked all participants of the plenary session and announced its conclusion. The talks will supposedly continue in various narrower formats. So far, there are no plans to hold direct talks between representatives of the Syrian government and opposition, only through mediators. The two delegations listened to each other and exchanged statements. However, the negotiation process will in all likelihood continue under the facilitation of the UN and the guarantor states," the source close to the participants of the talks revealed.



Recall that Syrian peace talks kicked off at the Rixos President Hotel in Astana earlier. According to the Kazakh MFA, representatives of the Syrian government, the Syrian opposition, Russia, Turkey, Iran, the U.S. and the United Nations Envoy to Syria are taking part in the talks.