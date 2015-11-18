EN
    21:28, 18 November 2015 | GMT +6

    No disagreements between me and former chairman of National Bank - D. Akishev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev informed that he had no disagreements with former head of the National Bank Kairat Kelimbetov, he told it answering journalists' questions at the CCS briefing.

    "Answering the question about the relationships between me and former head of the National Bank Kairat Kelimbetov, I will say we have good working relationships. The National Bank is an organization that has rich and deep traditions. The relationships between all the members and chairmen of the bank can be characterized as good relationships," he said.

