TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:56, 16 September 2022 | GMT +6

    No document-related problems to arise– Minister of Justice on renaming capital city

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The renaming of Kazakhstan’s capital from Nur-Sultan to Astana will not cause any problems with the people’s documents, Minister of Justice Kanat Mussin said at the joint session of the Parliament chambers today.

    «The documents will be valid with the former name of the capital. There is no need to immediately change the people’s documents. The branch offices of the Government for Citizens as well as governmental structures will accept citizens’ documents as before. No document-problems will arise,» the Minister assured.



