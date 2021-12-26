EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:23, 26 December 2021 | GMT +6

    No domestic cases of Omicron detected in Russia, Health Ministry says

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - All the infections caused by the new Omicron strain in Russia have been imported, so far no domestic infections with this strain have been detected, the press service of the Russian Health Ministry told journalists on Saturday commenting on the situation with infections inside the country, TASS reports.

    «Russia recorded the cases of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron strain, however, as reported earlier, to date, all these cases have been imported. At this moment, no other cases of the disease caused by this strain have been detected on Russian territory,» the statement said.

    On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a «Variant of Concern» and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that «this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning.» According to the WHO, to date, it has already been detected in 110 countries.

    According to Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova, by December 21, Russia has registered 41 infections with the Omicron strain.


    Tags:
    Russia COVID-19 World News WHO Coronavirus in the world Omicron Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!