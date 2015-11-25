No extradition for Tazhayakov, Kadyrbayev without consent of U.S. side - Merkel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstanis Azamat Tazhayakov and Dias Kadyrbayev should file applications to start the negotiation process on their extradition to Kazakhstan.

Iogan Merkel, Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, said Wednesday that Tazhayakov and Kadyrbayev jailed in the U.S. for obstructing the investigation and police in the Boston terror attack in 2013 may serve their sentences in Kazakhstan. "First of all, we need them to file applications," Mr. Merkel said on the margins of the 13th session of the Kazakhstan - EU Subcommittee on Justice and Home Affairs. He added that applications alone are not enough to start the extradition process. "Of course, without the consent of the U.S. side, it won't happen," the Deputy Prosecutor General stressed. Recall that Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, approved the ratification of the Inter-American Convention on Serving Criminal Sentences Abroad in September. Under the convention a sentenced person can be given an opportunity to serve the sentence in the country of which the sentenced person is a national. By Serik Sabekov