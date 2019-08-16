No higher education devaluation should be allowed, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s plenary sitting of the Teachers’ August Conference Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to provide high quality of higher education, the Akorda Twitter post reads.

«It is crucial to provide high-grade higher education. Otherwise increase in scholarships may turn into the delayed-action mine. In chase of a greater access to higher education we should never allow its devaluation,» the President noted.