No hikes in medications prices expected in Kazakhstan

The Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akmaral Alnazarova, addressed the question of whether Kazakhstanis should expect an increase in medications prices before the end of the year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“It is anticipated that there will be no price hikes, which would be related to various regulatory legal acts of the Ministry of Healthcare. Accordingly, it would be premature to speculate as to whether medications prices will increase or whether a price rise is to be expected before the yearend,” she stated.

Alnazarova highlighted that the decision will depend on the prevailing economic circumstances in the country. Given the competitive nature of the sector, it is not within the purview of the Ministry to fully regulate this area.