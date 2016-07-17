No information about Kazakhstani family missing in Nice received yet - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Search for the family from Pavlodar who went missing during the Nice terrorist attack is still underway, the press service of the Kazakh MFA told Kazinform.

“No information about the missing family has been reported yet. The search is underway,” Head of the press service Anuar Zhainakov says.

Earlier, Kazinform reported about the family which were holidaying in Nice. A family of four people - a grandfather, a grandmother, their daughter and a granddaughter came to Nice from Kazakhstan. On Thursday the grandfather stayed at home, while the other three decided to walk around the city and went missing.

French diplomats are also involved in search works.

According to local mass media, approximately 20 unidentified people are in intensive care units of the Nice hospitals now. Some injured people were taken to the hospitals of other cities of France.