TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:55, 14 January 2019 | GMT +6

    No information about Kazakhstanis aboard Boeing 707 crashed near Tehran - MFA

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Information about any Kazakhstanis on board the Boeing 707 plane which crashed today near Tehran is not yet available, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on social media.

    "According to the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Iran, there is no information about any Kazakhstanis on board the Boeing 707 plane which crashed near Tehran today. Our diplomats keep in touch with Iranian authorities and the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Iran. The details will be provided later," the message reads.

