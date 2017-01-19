No information about Kazakhstanis injured in quakes in central Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There is no information about nationals of Kazakhstan injured during the recent earthquakes in Italy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development confirmed that there had been no reports of Kazakhstanis injured in Italy.



"The department highly recommends Kazakhstani tourists in Italy to remain calm and follow the instructions of local authorities. We kindly ask tour operators to inform tourists and potential clients of any emergencies in Italy and monitor the situation in the country," director of the department Marat Igali wrote in a Facebook post.



He reminded that four powerful quakes above magnitude 5 hit central Italy in one day. The tremors were felt in Rome where passengers were evacuated from the local underground system. The epicenter of the quake was located near Amatrice town where another earthquake claimed lives of 278 people last August.



Local authorities say it is difficult to name the exact number of casualties because of the heavy snowfalls that created traffic jams in central Italy. According to the Italian mass media, the avalanche hit a small hotel in Abruzzo region. It is still unclear how many people were killed in that incident.