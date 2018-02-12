No information on Kazakh nationals killed in Russian plane crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Anuar Zhainakov, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, claimed that according to preliminary data there were no nationals of Kazakhstan among the passengers of the An-148 passenger plane that crashed in Moscow Region on Sunday.

"Our diplomats in Russia constantly keep in touch with local emergencies services and monitor the situation.



We extend our deepest condolences to victims' families and loved ones," Zhainakov wrote on Facebook.



The An-148 passenger plane with 71 people on board jetted off from Domodedovo airport in Moscow to Orsk on Sunday. The radio contact with the aircraft was lost several minutes later.



More than 60 passengers of the An-148 plane were residents of the Orenburg Region.