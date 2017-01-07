EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:37, 07 January 2017 | GMT +6

    No Kazakhstani among Izmir victims, Ministry

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan has informed there are no nationals in the number of the victims suffered from the blast in Izmir, Turkey.    

    "There are no Kazakhstan citizens among the victims of the explosion in Izmir", he said.

    Reportedly, the explosion sounded near the court building on Thursday, January 5. During the attack a police officer and security guard were killed. Scores were wounded. Reuters informed of two terrorists shot by the police referring to Turkish sources.   

    Turkish Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdag informed 18 people had been detained. He also stated "he had no doubt" the explosion was organized by the Worker Party of Kurdistan prohibited in Turkey

     

     

    Tags:
    Incidents Terrorism Kazakhstan and Turkey Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!