No Kazakhstani among Izmir victims, Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan has informed there are no nationals in the number of the victims suffered from the blast in Izmir, Turkey.

"There are no Kazakhstan citizens among the victims of the explosion in Izmir", he said.

Reportedly, the explosion sounded near the court building on Thursday, January 5. During the attack a police officer and security guard were killed. Scores were wounded. Reuters informed of two terrorists shot by the police referring to Turkish sources.

Turkish Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdag informed 18 people had been detained. He also stated "he had no doubt" the explosion was organized by the Worker Party of Kurdistan prohibited in Turkey