ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among victims of the deadly accident in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed.

"The first group of Kazakhstani pilgrims has arrived in Medina this morning," the ministry's press service said. At least 107 people died and hundreds were injured when a crane collapse in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Friday (September 11).