No Kazakhstani nationals among Kuwait fire victims, MFA

No Kazakhstanis are among victims or those injured in the blaze that tore through a building housing foreign workers in Kuwait early Wednesday. The fire reportedly claimed lives of at least 49 people, Kazinfrom News Agency cites the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

"According to our consul in Kuwait: As the local authority of Mangaf city (Kuwait) informed, there were no Kazakhstani nationals among victims and injured ones," said the ministry.

This morning the fire broke out in a building housing foreign workers in Mangaf city, Kuwait, killing at least 49 people. According to the deputy prime minister of Kuwait, the building housed a large number of workers. It was informed that most of the victims died from smoke inhalation.