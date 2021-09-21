EN
    17:38, 21 September 2021

    No Kazakhstani students among victims of Perm University fatal shooting – MFA

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There are no Kazakhstani students among those killed or injured as a result of the fatal shooting at the Perm State University, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan revealed that 22 Kazakhstani students study at the Perm State University. None of them were killed or injured as a result of the deadly incident.

    In total, 5,000 Kazakhstani students are registered with the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kazan.

    Earlier it was reported that death toll in the fatal shooting at the Perm State University had reached 8 people. 28 people sustained various injuries.


