No Kazakhstanis among Antalya car blast victims - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per preliminary information, there are no Kazakhstani citizens among those injured as a result of the blast in Antalya, Kazinform learnt from chief of the Kazakh MFA press service Anuar Zhainakov.

“At the moment, there are no Kazakhstani citizens among the blast victims in Antalya. The information will be updated,” A.Zhainakov said.

In his words, 460 Kazakhstanis are registered with the Kazakhstan Consulate in Antalya today.

As reported earlier, a car exploded near the Commerce and Industry Chamber of Antalya on October 25 at 8:50 local time. Mayor of Antalya Menderes Türel later said that 10 people had been injured, but none of them got serious traumas. The car filled with explosive devices burnt down and damaged four more vehicles parked next to it.