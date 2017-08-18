No Kazakhstanis among Barcelona van attack so far - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the preliminary data of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, there were no Kazakhstanis among the victims of the last night's terrorist attack in Barcelona.

The spokesperson for the Ministry, Anuar Zhainakov, said that Kazakh Consulate in Barcelona is in touch with the local police and is clarifying whether any of Kazakhstan's citizens were among those injured or killed.

As it was reported, on August 17 a van plowed into a crowd of pedestrians on one of the main streets of Barcelona, Las Ramblas. As the result of the attack, 13 people were killed and over 100 injured, some severely. The so-called Islamic State has already claimed responsibility for the deadliest attack on Spain since Madrid train bombings in 2004.

Spanish authorities declared a three-day mourning for the victims. Earlier today Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his heartfelt condolences to Felipe VI of Spain in a telegram.