No Kazakhstanis among injured in powerful earthquake in Mexico - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There is no information about citizens of Kazakhstan injured in a powerful earthquake in Mexico, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

"The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mexico has confirmed that the magnitude 7.1-earthquake hit the capital city and neighboring regions of the country. Dozens of buildings collapsed and over 100 people died in the earthquake. The death toll is set to rise. There are no reports about the nationals of Kazakhstan among those injured in the disaster," the ministry said in a statement.



The Kazakh Embassy keeps in touch with Kazakhstanis who are in Mexico. They are highly recommended to contact their families and friends and follow the instructions of local authorities regarding the disaster.



Earlier it was reported that at least 130 people died in the magnitude-7.1 earthquake in Mexico city that hit at the depth of about 51 kilometers. The epicenter of the quake is located 4.5 kilometers east-northeast of San Juan Raboso and 55 kilometers south-southwest of the city of Puebla.