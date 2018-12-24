No Kazakhstanis among injured in tsunami in Indonesia - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has told today whether there are citizens of Kazakhstan among the dead and injured in the recent tsunami in Indonesia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our consular officers are constantly communicating with the local disaster agency. To date, there is no information about any injured or dead Kazakhstanis. Nevertheless, we keep in touch as it is a very serious disaster for the country," Kazakh MFA Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.



Kazinform earlier reported that a tsunami triggered by the eruption of Krakatau Child volcano destroyed coastal areas of Sunda Strait of western Indonesia on December 22.

The tsunami left at least 281 people dead, 1,016 others injured, and 57 missing. Hundreds of houses were damaged.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo.