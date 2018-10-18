No Kazakhstanis among Kerch college attack victims - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM No Kazakhstanis are among those killed and wounded in Kerch college attack, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

"There are no Kazakhstani nationals among the victims of the Kerch college explosion and shooting. On behalf of Kazakhstan, we express our condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wish soonest recovery to those injured," a press release of the MFA reads.



On Wednesday, a student went on a shooting rampage, detonated a bomb at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea, and later committed suicide. Initially, a criminal case was opened on terrorism counts, but was later reclassified as murder, TASS reported. Twenty-one people died because of the shooting and explosion at the Kerch technical college, including the attacker who committed suicide. Around 50 people were taken to local hospitals, with ten of them in intensive care units in grave condition. Three days of mourning have been declared in Crimea as of Thursday.