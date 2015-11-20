No Kazakhstanis among Mali hotel hostages, as per preliminary data - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to preliminary information, there are no Kazakhstanis among the hostages at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Bamako, Mali, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Office reports via Twitter.

As earlier reported, about 10 militants attacked today Radisson Blu Hotel in Bamako, the capital of Mali, and seized 170 people, including 140 guests and 30 hotel staff. As per the latest data, at least three people - a French and 2 Malays - were killed during the attack. Later, 80 hostages were freed from the hotel after the security forces' raid. Radisson Blu entering the Radisson hotel network has more than 230 luxury hotels and resorts worldwide